Leading former shooter Sodhi throws hat into ring for chef-de-mission’s post at Paris Olympics

The multiple World Cup, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist’s decision to send his candidature for the prestigious post comes after six-time world champion boxer M. C. Mary Kom recently stepped down.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 15:56 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ronjan Sodhi receives his Khel Ratna award from President Pranab Mukherjee in 2013.
FILE PHOTO: Ronjan Sodhi receives his Khel Ratna award from President Pranab Mukherjee in 2013. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ronjan Sodhi receives his Khel Ratna award from President Pranab Mukherjee in 2013. | Photo Credit: PTI

Khel Ratna awardee shooter Ronjan Sodhi has thrown his hat into the ring for the post of chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

The multiple World Cup, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist’s decision to send his candidature for the prestigious post comes after six-time world champion boxer M. C. Mary Kom recently stepped down as the chef-de-mission due to personal reasons.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had announced the appointment of the celebrated boxer, also a bronze-medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, on March 21 but she decided to step down on April 12.

Confirming the development, Ajay Narang, executive assistant to IOA president P. T. Usha, told PTI on Thursday that the IOA had received an e-mail and a letter from Sodhi for the post of chef-de-mission for the Games, scheduled from July 26 till August 11.

ALSO READ |Paris 2024, Shooting: Sift, Niraj triumph in first Olympic Selection Trials in Rifle 3P

“We have received a letter and an e-mail (from Sodhi). Dr. Usha and EC members will decide when that (decision to appoint a Chef-de-Mission) is going to happen.” Narang said he had no idea when the name would be announced.

“These are sensitive issues, there are many other things involved, including accreditation and many other agencies get involved into taking such a decision. I will not be able to give a pointer because I have no idea,” said Narang on when and who would be appointed the chef-de-mission.

“Dr Usha is aware of it (letter and e-mail), but right now she is in Kerala preparing for elections. The decision can only be taken in May.” Asked if any other names were in the fray, Narang said he had no idea.

Sodhi, the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games gold medallist and and two-time World Cup final winner in double-trap shooting, said he had sent his credentials to the IOA.

“Being former world No. 1 and world record holder and multiple World Cup medallist and an Olympian, I deem myself fit (for the post). I’m also mentoring a lot of young, budding sportspersons across different disciplines and not just shooting,” said Sodhi, the Khel Ratna awardee in 2013.

“I will only go there (Paris) and learn for the betterment of Indian sport,” he added.

