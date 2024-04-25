MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Gulbadin Naib as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Marsh was ruled out of the season after he flew back to Australia following a right hamstring niggle.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 21:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib in action.
Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib in action. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib in action. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Delhi Capitals has named Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as replacement for Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the IPL 2024 on Thursday.

Marsh was ruled out of the season after he flew back to Australia following a right hamstring niggle.

“I spoke to him today, it’s a little bit longer than any first thought to get over it. I don’t think the World Cup will be an issue, but It’ll be hard work to see him coming back here for us,” DC coach Ricky Ponting had said earlier this week.

The Australian all-rounder only featured in four matches this year and scored 61 runs while picking just one wicket.

Naib, a seam bowling all-rounder, has played 65 T20Is for Afghanistan and 82 ODIs. He has added to the squad at the base price of Rs. 50 lakh.

This will be Naib’s first stint in the Indian Premier League.

