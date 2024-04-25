SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Head-to-head stats

When and Where

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on April 25, 2024.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.