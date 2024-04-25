SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Head-to-head stats

- April 25, 2024 17:29Can Kohli repeat the trick?
- April 25, 2024 16:59Target 300?
- April 25, 2024 16:44When and Where
Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on April 25, 2024.
What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match start?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
- April 25, 2024 16:32Can RCB still qualify for the Indian Premier League Playoffs?
- April 25, 2024 16:12Live Streaming Info
Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match on April 25?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- April 25, 2024 15:57Preview
A struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) runs into in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with desperate hopes of registering a badly-needed win after losing seven of its eight games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.
The fact that an explosive batter Glenn Phillips is watching from the dugout as his SRH teammates come up with some unbelievable stroke play is proof of the team’s depth as it chases its first goal of making it to the playoffs with 10 points from seven games.
- April 25, 2024 15:47Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the SRH vs RCB IPL match.
