Live

SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Head-to-head stats

SRH vs RCB: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated : Apr 25, 2024 17:46 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

  • April 25, 2024 17:29
    Can Kohli repeat the trick?
  • April 25, 2024 17:23
    SRH coach Vettori wants his team to keep scoring big totals

    IPL 2024: SRH coach Vettori wants his team to keep scoring big totals

    Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori said that they need to keep challenging themselves and keep scoring big totals.

  • April 25, 2024 16:59
    Target 300?
  • April 25, 2024 16:44
    When and Where

    Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 be played?

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

    When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match be played?

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on April 25, 2024.

    What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match start?

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

  • April 25, 2024 16:32
    Can RCB still qualify for the Indian Premier League Playoffs?

    IPL 2024: Can RCB still qualify for the Indian Premier League Playoffs?

    RCB is currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League points table but all is not lost for the Faf du Plessis-led side. Here’s how they can still make it to the playoffs.

  • April 25, 2024 16:12
    Live Streaming Info

    Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match on April 25?

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match?

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • April 25, 2024 15:57
    Preview

    A struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) runs into in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with desperate hopes of registering a badly-needed win after losing seven of its eight games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

    The fact that an explosive batter Glenn Phillips is watching from the dugout as his SRH teammates come up with some unbelievable stroke play is proof of the team’s depth as it chases its first goal of making it to the playoffs with 10 points from seven games.

    READ MORE

  • April 25, 2024 15:47
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the SRH vs RCB IPL match. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

