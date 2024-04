IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli extends lead at top, Travis Head in second place

Virat Kohli held the Orange Cap after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Kohli scored 18 runs off seven deliveries in his side’s run chase of 223 runs.

Travis Head followed in second place with 324 runs from six innings.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 8 379 63.16 150.39 113* Travis Head SRH 6 324 54.00 216.00 102 Riyan Parag RR 7 318 63.30 161.42 84* Rohit Sharma MI 7 297 49.50 164.08 105* KL Rahul LSG 7 286 40.85 143.00 82

*Updated after KKR vs RCB match on April 21

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST