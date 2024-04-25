IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after fifty vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third

Virat Kohli scored his third half century of the ongoing Indian Premier League season against Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain the top spot in the Orange Cap race.

Travis Head on the other hand, after two consecutive half centuries, suffered a rare failure as he was dismissed for just a run against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is placed second with 349 runs while Rishab Pant’s 43-ball 88 against Gujarat Titans helped him move to third on the list.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 9 430 61.42 145.76 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 8 349 58.17 142.44 108* Rishabh Pant DC 9 342 48.86 161.32 88* Sai Sudharsan GT 9 334 37.11 128.95 65 Travis Head SRH 7 325 54.00 216.00 102

*Updated after SRH v RCB match on April 25

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST