MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after fifty vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third

IPL 2024: Here are the orange cap standings after the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 23:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kohli smashed a half century against SRH to retain his place at the top of the standings.
Kohli smashed a half century against SRH to retain his place at the top of the standings. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

Kohli smashed a half century against SRH to retain his place at the top of the standings. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Virat Kohli scored his third half century of the ongoing Indian Premier League season against Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain the top spot in the Orange Cap race.

Travis Head on the other hand, after two consecutive half centuries, suffered a rare failure as he was dismissed for just a run against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is placed second with 349 runs while Rishab Pant’s 43-ball 88 against Gujarat Titans helped him move to third on the list.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 9 430 61.42 145.76 113*
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 8 349 58.17 142.44 108*
Rishabh Pant DC 9 342 48.86 161.32 88*
Sai Sudharsan GT 9 334 37.11 128.95 65
Travis Head SRH 7 325 54.00 216.00 102

*Updated after SRH v RCB match on April 25

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumps Sunrisers Hyderabad to end losing streak
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Gukesh’s Candidates triumph: How a son proved his mother’s faith in him right
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after fifty vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru remains 10th despite win vs Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumps Sunrisers Hyderabad to end losing streak
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru remains 10th despite win vs Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB: T Natarajan enters top five wicket-takers list; Bumrah occupies top spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after fifty vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Starc is a legend, we can’t judge him from a few matches, says Ramandeep Singh
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumps Sunrisers Hyderabad to end losing streak
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Gukesh’s Candidates triumph: How a son proved his mother’s faith in him right
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after fifty vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru remains 10th despite win vs Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment