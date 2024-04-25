IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after fifty vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third

Virat Kohli scored his third half century of the ongoing Indian Premier League season against Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain the top spot in the Orange Cap race.
Travis Head on the other hand, after two consecutive half centuries, suffered a rare failure as he was dismissed for just a run against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is placed second with 349 runs while Rishab Pant’s 43-ball 88 against Gujarat Titans helped him move to third on the list.
Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|9
|430
|61.42
|145.76
|113*
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|8
|349
|58.17
|142.44
|108*
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|9
|342
|48.86
|161.32
|88*
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|9
|334
|37.11
|128.95
|65
|Travis Head
|SRH
|7
|325
|54.00
|216.00
|102
*Updated after SRH v RCB match on April 25
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumps Sunrisers Hyderabad to end losing streak
- Gukesh’s Candidates triumph: How a son proved his mother’s faith in him right
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after fifty vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third
- SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru remains 10th despite win vs Hyderabad
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE