Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.
However, the win did not have an effect on RCB’s position on the points table as the Faf du Plessis-led side remained 10th on the standings with four points.
Rajasthan Royals, with seven wins off eight matches, continues to occupy the top spot with 14 points.
Here’s how the standings are after SRH vs RCB in IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|14
|+0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|10
|+0.577
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|10
|+0.148
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|8
|+0.415
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.386
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.974
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.227
|9
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.292
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-0.721
(Updated after SRH vs RCB on April 24)
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumps Sunrisers Hyderabad to end losing streak
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru remains 10th despite win vs Hyderabad
- SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
- Olympic shooting trials: Arjun, Nancy take top spot in air rifle; Rhythm places first in air pistol
- Madrid Open 2024: Nadal beats teenager Blanch in straight sets, faces De Minaur in second round
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE