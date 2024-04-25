MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru remains 10th despite win vs Hyderabad

Here’s how the standings of the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition changed after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 23:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Despite a win against SRH, RCB remained 10th on the table.
Despite a win against SRH, RCB remained 10th on the table. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Despite a win against SRH, RCB remained 10th on the table. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

However, the win did not have an effect on RCB’s position on the points table as the Faf du Plessis-led side remained 10th on the standings with four points.

Rajasthan Royals, with seven wins off eight matches, continues to occupy the top spot with 14 points.

Here’s how the standings are after SRH vs RCB in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 10 +0.577
4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.148
5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 8 +0.415
6 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 8 -0.386
7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 8 -0.974
8 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227
9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 4 -0.721

(Updated after SRH vs RCB on April 24)

