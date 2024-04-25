MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Can RCB still qualify for the Indian Premier League Playoffs?

RCB is currently at the bottom of the IPL points table, but there’s still hope for the Faf du Plessis-led side to make it to the playoffs.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 15:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In an even more unlikely scenario, RCB can even finish third on the table if the top three teams face a sudden downward spiral and end up with a solitary win in their remaining fixtures. 
In an even more unlikely scenario, RCB can even finish third on the table if the top three teams face a sudden downward spiral and end up with a solitary win in their remaining fixtures.  | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

In an even more unlikely scenario, RCB can even finish third on the table if the top three teams face a sudden downward spiral and end up with a solitary win in their remaining fixtures.  | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is struggling this Indian Premier League season, having lost seven out of eight games.

The Faf du Pless-led side currently occupies the bottom spot on the points table with only two points and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.046.

Despite its poor performance, there’s still a mathematical chance for RCB to reach the top four. Here’s how:

What does RCB need to do to finish fourth?

RCB needs to win all six of its remaining matches and improve its net run rate significantly to have a chance at making it to the playoffs. Winning all six would give it 14 points, which might be enough depending on other teams’ results.

It faces Sunrisers Hyderabad next. However, even then, it’s not guaranteed. It also needs the current top three teams — Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and SRH — to win most of its matches. RCB’s upcoming matches are against SRH, Gujarat Titans (twice), Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings.

Can RCB finish third?

In a highly improbable scenario, RCB could finish third on the table if the top three teams suddenly struggle and only manage to win one more match each in their remaining fixtures.

Can RCB afford a loss against SRH and still qualify?

If RCB loses against SRH, the maximum points it could accumulate would be 12, and that might also be enough for qualification depending on the results of fellow contenders.

