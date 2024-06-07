MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Keeping emotions in check, focus on India, says USA skipper Monank after stunning Pakistan

Co-hosts USA stunned former champion Pakistan in a Super Over on Thursday, but are up against another daunting opponent in India on June 12.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 10:22 IST , Dallas - 3 MINS READ

PTI
United States’ captain Monank Patel celebrating after scoring a fifty during the T20 World Cup match between United States and Pakistan.
United States’ captain Monank Patel celebrating after scoring a fifty during the T20 World Cup match between United States and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

United States’ captain Monank Patel celebrating after scoring a fifty during the T20 World Cup match between United States and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI

United States’ skipper Monank Patel is certain that their epochal T20 World Cup win over Pakistan will open ‘many doors’ for them, but wants to keep emotions in check and focus on the next assignment against India.

Patel made a composed 50 as co-hosts USA shocked 2009 champion Pakistan via Super Over here on Thursday.

“I thought we should have finished the game (in regular time) and we should have never gone to Super Over. I mean the way we kept our nerves…and in the Super Over particularly, scoring 18 runs gave us a big upper hand to defend the target,” Patel said in the post-match press conference.

“In the huddle, we talked about - ‘there’s no pressure for us’. All the pressure is in front of Pakistan. We knew that we didn’t have enough support from the crowd. Pakistan had more support from the crowd.

“I thought it will backfire on them, and if we play good cricket, they’ll be more under pressure,” said Patel.

ALSO READ | United States of America shocks Pakistan in Super Over thriller

Despite the win, the USA captain is focussed on another daunting task, facing India on June 12.

“I am happy with the win. Playing against Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup and beating them was an unbelievable performance. Our focus would be on playing against India now,” Patel said.

“But we don’t want to keep our emotion too high or low. We’ll make sure that we’ll enjoy it (the win) and make sure that next day we come fresh,” he added.

Patel, who made a crucial 50, asserted that the victory for the Asian giants would have far-reaching ramifications for USA cricket as a whole.

“Beating Pakistan in World Cup is going to open many doors for us. The World Cup itself (hosting) is a big achievement, and then performing here as a team, it helps us to grow the cricket in USA.

“I would say it’s a big day for Team USA and I would say not just for USA, for the USA cricket community too,” said Patel.

But it is not yet ready to think of a Super 8 entry, despite topping Group A with four points after wins over Canada and Pakistan.

ALSO READ | From Malad to San Francisco: Saurabh Netravalkar finally has his moment under the sun

“We are not worried about what people are saying (that their wins are fluke). We know what we have worked and what capability we have.

“We don’t even want to think about the Ireland (match) right now. So, Super 8 is far ahead. We just focus on the particular game,” he explained.

But for now, Patel said the team members are in a celebratory mood after their surprising victory.

“Obviously, everyone is happy, enjoying with their teammates and their family and friends,” he added.

Related Topics

USA /

Pakistan /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Monank Patel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Keeping emotions in check, focus on India, says USA skipper Monank after stunning Pakistan
    PTI
  2. ONE 167 LIVE streaming info: Tawanchai vs Nattawut preview, full fight card; when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024, June 7 schedule: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Zverev takes on Ruud in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals 2023-24: Porzingis returns with 20 as Celtics take lead over Mavericks
    AP
  5. NBA: Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter’s career
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Keeping emotions in check, focus on India, says USA skipper Monank after stunning Pakistan
    PTI
  2. From Malad to San Francisco: Saurabh Netravalkar finally has his moment under the sun
    Shayan Acharya
  3. CAN vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Canada vs Ireland cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: CAN vs IRE predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. NAM vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland registers first T20I win over Namibia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Keeping emotions in check, focus on India, says USA skipper Monank after stunning Pakistan
    PTI
  2. ONE 167 LIVE streaming info: Tawanchai vs Nattawut preview, full fight card; when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024, June 7 schedule: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Zverev takes on Ruud in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals 2023-24: Porzingis returns with 20 as Celtics take lead over Mavericks
    AP
  5. NBA: Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter’s career
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment