ONE 167 LIVE streaming info: Tawanchai vs Nattawut preview, full fight card; when and where to watch?

ONE Championship’s biggest event of the summer is set to take place on June 8, when Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II goes down inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena with a highly anticipated sequel in the main event to boot.

In the main event, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his belt in a rematch against #3-ranked divisional contender “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.

Tawanchai has enjoyed a dominant run in recent times inside the world’s largest martial arts organization. The 25-year-old has overcome ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon, kickboxing veteran Davit Kiria, and his upcoming foe, Nattawut.

He put his talents on display last October at ONE Fight Night 15, where he took on late replacement Nattawut under featherweight kickboxing rules, gaining a narrow decision victory after three gruelling rounds.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features the return of ONE Championship’s biggest star when ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon steps back inside the Circle to battle Denis Puric under kickboxing rules.

ONE 167 Full Card: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jo Nattawut (ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship) Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Denis Puric (Flyweight – Kickboxing) Mikey Musumeci vs. Gabriel Sousa (Bantamweight – Submission Grappling) Liam Harrison vs. Katsuki Kitano (Bantamweight – Muay Thai) Kade Ruotolo vs. Blake Cooper (Lightweight – MMA) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Masaaki Noiri (Featherweight – Kickboxing) Denice Zamboanga vs. Noelle Grandjean (Atomweight – MMA) Adrian Lee vs. Antonio Mammarella (Lightweight – MMA) Johan Ghazali vs. Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (Flyweight – Muay Thai) Itsuki Hirata vs. Victoria Souza (Atomweight – MMA) Johan Estupinan vs. Zafer Sayik (Bantamweight – Muay Thai)

Live Streaming info

The ONE 167 main event Tawanchai vs Nattawutwill be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app/website in India.