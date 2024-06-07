MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter’s career

According to court papers released on Thursday, Mahmud Mollah and Timothy McCormack conspired with previously charged Long Phi Pham to bet that Porter would fall short of specified performance targets.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 08:52 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Two more people, Timothy McCormack and Mahmud Mollah, have been charged in the sports betting scandal that prompted the NBA to ban former Toronto Raptors player Porter for life.
FILE PHOTO - Two more people, Timothy McCormack and Mahmud Mollah, have been charged in the sports betting scandal that prompted the NBA to ban former Toronto Raptors player Porter for life. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Two more people, Timothy McCormack and Mahmud Mollah, have been charged in the sports betting scandal that prompted the NBA to ban former Toronto Raptors player Porter for life. | Photo Credit: AP

Two additional defendants have been criminally charged in New York over a gambling scheme that led the National Basketball Association to ban former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life.

According to court papers released on Thursday, Mahmud Mollah and Timothy McCormack conspired with previously charged Long Phi Pham to bet that Porter would fall short of specified performance targets in two games, knowing that he planned to quit early for alleged health reasons.

Porter was not named in the criminal complaint, which calls him “Player 1”, but its specifics match details about him, including the NBA lifetime ban on April 17.

Prosecutors said Porter played four minutes in a January 26 game against the Los Angeles Clippers before saying he had an eye injury, and three minutes in a March 20 game against the Sacramento Kings before he said he was ill.

A criminal complaint said Mollah, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, allegedly reaped a $1.13 million profit from “under” prop bets on the March 20 game, while McCormack, of Manhattan, collected more than $69,000 betting on both games.

ALSO READ: NBA bans Jontay Porter after gambling probe

The complaint includes a March 20 surveillance photo showing Mollah, McCormack and Pham sitting together in a restaurant at an Atlantic City, New Jersey casino operated by a betting company that took bets for that day’s Raptors game.

Mollah’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“No case is a slam dunk,” McCormack’s lawyer Jeffrey Chartier said in an interview. “As discovery moves forward we’ll learn more about what the government has to substantiate its claims.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn said a federal judge set bail at $50,000 for both defendants.

Bail was set on Wednesday for Pham at $750,000, despite prosecutors’ request that he be detained.

Prosecutors said Pham, of Brooklyn, was caught on Monday at John F. Kennedy International Airport trying to board a flight to Australia on a one-way ticket.

In banning Porter, the NBA said he also placed 13 bets on league games, including multi-game parlay bets that included one in which he wagered that the Raptors would lose.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Toronto Raptors /

Los Angeles Clippers /

Sacramento Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter’s career
    Reuters
  2. F1: Tsunoda set to stay at RB as Marko agrees truce with Horner
    AFP
  3. International friendly: Slick Netherlands eases to 4-0 win over Canada
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Asian roundup: Palestine reaches final round; Son leads South Korea rout of Singapore
    AP
  5. From Malad to San Francisco: Saurabh Netravalkar finally has his moment under the sun
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter’s career
    Reuters
  2. NBA Finals 2023-24: Celtics’ Tatum, Brown hungry for crown after 2022 failure
    AFP
  3. NBA Finals 2023-24: Doncic, Irving lead Mavericks to finals with poise, skill
    AFP
  4. Bronny James is staying in the NBA draft, agent Rich Paul announces
    AP
  5. NBA Playoffs 2023-24, East Conference finals: Celtics rally late again to close out Pacers for 4-0 sweep
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter’s career
    Reuters
  2. F1: Tsunoda set to stay at RB as Marko agrees truce with Horner
    AFP
  3. International friendly: Slick Netherlands eases to 4-0 win over Canada
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Asian roundup: Palestine reaches final round; Son leads South Korea rout of Singapore
    AP
  5. From Malad to San Francisco: Saurabh Netravalkar finally has his moment under the sun
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment