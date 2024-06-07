MagazineBuy Print

International friendly: Slick Netherlands eases to 4-0 win over Canada

The Dutch, preparing for the European Championship in Germany, play Iceland in a home friendly on Monday, while 2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada, under new coach Jesse Marsch, will play in this year’s Copa America.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 08:00 IST , Rotterdam - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ Jeremie Frimpong in action during the international friendly match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.
Netherlands’ Jeremie Frimpong in action during the international friendly match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Jeremie Frimpong in action during the international friendly match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam. | Photo Credit: AP

Jeremie Frimpong scored one goal and laid on another as the Netherlands netted three times in 13 second-half minutes to secure a 4-0 victory over Canada in a friendly on Thursday.

Memphis Depay scored his 45th international goal when he poked home Frimpong’s inviting cross from the right, before the Bayer Leverkusen winger netted when he curled the ball into the net from 10 yards with his left foot.

Wout Weghorst added a third when he profited from an error by Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who spilt a routine save into the path of the tall forward, before Virgil van Dijk headed in a late fourth.

The Dutch, preparing for the European Championship in Germany, play Iceland in a home friendly on Monday, while 2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada, under new coach Jesse Marsch, will play in this year’s Copa America and travel to France for another warm-up game on Sunday.

