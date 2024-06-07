Jeremie Frimpong scored one goal and laid on another as the Netherlands netted three times in 13 second-half minutes to secure a 4-0 victory over Canada in a friendly on Thursday.
Memphis Depay scored his 45th international goal when he poked home Frimpong’s inviting cross from the right, before the Bayer Leverkusen winger netted when he curled the ball into the net from 10 yards with his left foot.
Wout Weghorst added a third when he profited from an error by Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who spilt a routine save into the path of the tall forward, before Virgil van Dijk headed in a late fourth.
The Dutch, preparing for the European Championship in Germany, play Iceland in a home friendly on Monday, while 2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada, under new coach Jesse Marsch, will play in this year’s Copa America and travel to France for another warm-up game on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- International friendly: Slick Netherlands eases to 4-0 win over Canada
- FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Asian roundup: Palestine reaches final round; Son leads South Korea rout of Singapore
- From Malad to San Francisco: Saurabh Netravalkar finally has his moment under the sun
- T20 World Cup: “In 12 days, the image of Indian cricket underwent a fascinating transformation,” says Yuvraj Singh
- CAN vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Canada vs Ireland cricket match?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE