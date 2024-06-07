CAN vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Canada vs Ireland cricket match?

Canada will face Ireland in a Group A match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday.

Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous matches and will look to register their first points in the tournament. While Canada lost to co-host USA by seven wickets in the tournament opener, Ireland slumped to an eight-wicket defeat to India on Wednesday.

Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Friday, June 07, 2024.

When will Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

How to watch Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.