T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after NAM vs SCO: Scotland goes top after win against Namibia; Australia second

Scotland defeated Namibia for the first time in T20Is and went to the top of the Group B points table of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Scotland won its first game of the tournament and has three points in two games after its match against England was abandoned due to rain.

Australia, which beat Oman earlier on Thursday, slipped to the second spot while England remained fourth after one game.

Namibia is third in the standings with two points. Oman, on the other hand, is yet to win a match after two games.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table