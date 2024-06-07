NAM vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland registers first T20I win over Namibia

Captain Richie Berrington made an unbeaten 47 from 35 balls and shared a 74-run fifth wicket partnership with Michael Leask (35 from 17) which steered Scotland to its first win over Namibia in four T20 internationals.

Scotland took a point from its opening match against England which was rained out and now sits atop Group B with three points, ahead of Australia and Namibia with two. Namibia beat Oman in a Super Over finish to its first match.

Australia plays England on Saturday.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus made 52 from 30 balls and put on 51 for the fifth wicket with Zane Green (28) as Namibia made a 155-9 after choosing to bat.

Group B Points Table Update after NAM vs SCO

Namibia lost three wickets in the PowerPlay and Erasmus lifted it from 48-3 at that point to 105-6 when he was out in the 14th over. He then took 2-14, bowling the eighth and 10th overs, to leave Scotland 69-3 at the midpoint of its innings when the match seemed tilted in Namibia’s favour.

But Berrington and Leask, coming together when Scotland was 73-4 after 11 overs, guided their team to victory. Leask took 1-16 with the ball and was player of the match.

“A lot of people have come out to watch us and that’s repaid their faith,” Leask said. “I don’t think we’re going to get over that for a while. It’s a helluva feeling.

“My role is simple, hit the ball hard, try to find gaps and if it’s in the slot, hit it out of the ground.”

Scotland came to the last five overs needing 47 runs, with the game still in the balance. Leask hit two sixes among 19 runs from the 17th over and that made the chase more comfortable.

Berrington finished it with a six from the third ball of the 19th over.

“It’s a big rivalry between us and in a World Cup there’s no better opportunity after putting 150 on the board to get a much-needed win,” Erasmus said. “Unfortunately, we let that one slip.”