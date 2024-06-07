Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: CAN vs IRE predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

Canada will face Ireland in a Group A match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday.
Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous matches and will look to register their first points in the tournament. While Canada lost to co-host USA by seven wickets in the tournament opener, Ireland slumped to an eight-wicket defeat to India on Wednesday.
Predicted line-ups for Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match:
Canada Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Joshi/Nikhil Dutta.
Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector/Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gerath Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Ben White.
CAN vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
CANADA
IRELAND
