MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: CAN vs IRE predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 Prediction: Get all the fantasy team details, predicted playing XIs and squads for the CAN vs IRE cricket match in New York on Friday.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 07:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ireland’s Mark Adair bowls during the T20 World Cup match against India.
Ireland’s Mark Adair bowls during the T20 World Cup match against India. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ireland’s Mark Adair bowls during the T20 World Cup match against India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Canada will face Ireland in a Group A match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday.

Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous matches and will look to register their first points in the tournament. While Canada lost to co-host USA by seven wickets in the tournament opener, Ireland slumped to an eight-wicket defeat to India on Wednesday.

Predicted line-ups for Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match:

Canada Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Joshi/Nikhil Dutta.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector/Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gerath Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Ben White.

CAN vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Lorcan Tucker, Shreyas Movva
BATTERS
Andy Balbirnie, Nicholas Kirton, Navneet Dhaliwal
ALL-ROUNDERS
Mark Adair (c), Gerath Delany, Curtis Campher, Dilon Heyliger (vc)
BOWLERS
Josh Little, Kaleem Sana
Team Composition: CAN 5:6 IRE Credits Left: 19.5
THE SQUADS
CANADA
Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Rishiv Joshi, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk).
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Canada /

Ireland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CAN vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Canada vs Ireland cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: CAN vs IRE predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to Super Over
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America shocks Pakistan in Super Over thriller
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. CAN vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Canada vs Ireland cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: CAN vs IRE predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. NAM vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland registers first T20I win over Namibia
    AP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after NAM vs SCO: Scotland goes top after win against Namibia; Australia second
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CAN vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Canada vs Ireland cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: CAN vs IRE predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to Super Over
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America shocks Pakistan in Super Over thriller
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment