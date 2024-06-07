MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Tsunoda set to stay at RB as Marko agrees truce with Horner

Tsunoda missed out on landing a seat at Red Bull when the team chose to extend the contract of Sergio Perez instead.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 08:44 IST , Montreal - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB has a seat fitting in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB has a seat fitting in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB has a seat fitting in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yuki Tsunoda is set to keep his seat at RB next year and extend his Formula One career to a fifth season, according to Red Bull’s motorsport consultant Helmut Marko.

Speaking to Kleine Zeitung, the influential Marko is also quoted as saying he has agreed a truce in his strained relationship with Red Bull boss Christian Horner, to enable them to focus clearly on ensuring the champion recover its winning form.

On Japanese driver Tsunoda’s future, after he had failed to gain a promotion from RB to the senior Red Bull team alongside three-time world champion Max Verstappen, Marko said: “Yuki Tsunoda is set. That’s clear.”

And on his relationship with Horner who has been troubled this season, notably by allegations of controlling behaviour from a female team member, Marko said: “We have made a truce.

“We will have to join forces. Even if we are no longer superior, we want to win. But we definitely need to make the most of it and look towards the world title.”

ALSO READ: Despite limited success in past, is it time for F1 to invest more in Asia?

Horner and Marko have been embroiled in a power struggle for greater control of the team and parent company since the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

But recent results that have seen Verstappen struggling and beaten in two of the last three races have persuaded them to put their differences aside in the interests of the team.

Tsunoda missed out on landing a seat at Red Bull when the team chose to extend the contract of Sergio Perez instead.

Before Perez’s new deal was announced, Tsunoda had said he was ready to leave the Red Bull squad if he was overlooked, but added: “I also have a big loyalty to Red Bull as without them I wouldn’t be here.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Yuki Tsunoda /

RB /

Helmut Marko /

Christian Horner /

Max Verstappen /

Sergio Perez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Tsunoda set to stay at RB as Marko agrees truce with Horner
    AFP
  2. International friendly: Slick Netherlands eases to 4-0 win over Canada
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Asian roundup: Palestine reaches final round; Son leads South Korea rout of Singapore
    AP
  4. From Malad to San Francisco: Saurabh Netravalkar finally has his moment under the sun
    Shayan Acharya
  5. T20 World Cup: “In 12 days, the image of Indian cricket underwent a fascinating transformation,” says Yuvraj Singh
    Yuvraj Singh
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Tsunoda set to stay at RB as Marko agrees truce with Horner
    AFP
  2. F1 unveils new ‘nimble’ lighter car with better efficiency and handling for new era starting in 2026
    Reuters
  3. Despite limited success in past, is it time for F1 to invest more in Asia?
    Kavita Menon
  4. F1: Charles Leclerc wins Monaco Grand Prix, Piastri finishes second
    Reuters
  5. F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez involved in major crash in Lap 1, out of race
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Tsunoda set to stay at RB as Marko agrees truce with Horner
    AFP
  2. International friendly: Slick Netherlands eases to 4-0 win over Canada
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Asian roundup: Palestine reaches final round; Son leads South Korea rout of Singapore
    AP
  4. From Malad to San Francisco: Saurabh Netravalkar finally has his moment under the sun
    Shayan Acharya
  5. T20 World Cup: “In 12 days, the image of Indian cricket underwent a fascinating transformation,” says Yuvraj Singh
    Yuvraj Singh
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment