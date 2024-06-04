F1: Perez extends contract with Red Bull, joins Verstappen until 2026

Sergio Perez will stay with Red Bull Racing until 2026, the team announced in a press release on Tuesday. The Mexican signed a two-year extension to his existing contract since joining the side at the end of 2020.

Perez had his most successful seasons in Formula 1 after finishing in second place in the Drivers’ Championship in the 2023 season. It was the first one-two finish that the Salzburg-based side had achieved.

¡Vamos Checo! 🇲🇽



We are pleased to announce @SChecoPerez has signed a two-year extension to his existing contract ✍️



Nos complace anunciar que @SChecoPerez ha firmado una extensión de dos años a su contrato actual

“I am really happy to commit my future to this great Team, it is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track,” said Perez.

“I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this Team’s great history for two more years.”

The 35-year-old has won five races with Red Bull, 29 podium finishes, and three pole positions. His crucial points have contributed majorly to two Constructors’ World Championships, in 2022 and 2023.

“Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China,” said CEO and Team Principal Christian Horner.

“The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see.”

Perez is the only Mexican driver to be a pole-sitter after claiming his first pole position at the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It took him 215 races to do so, which saw him take the record for the most races before taking a pole position.

He will join his three-time World Champion teammate Max Verstappen, who has a deal to race with Red Bull until the end of 2028.