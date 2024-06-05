MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

De Bruyne open to lucrative Saudi Arabia move when his Manchester City contract expires

The Belgium star will have just turned 34 and completed 10 seasons at the English Premier League champion when his contract expires next June.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 08:20 IST , BRUSSELS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne during an FA Cup game.
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne during an FA Cup game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne during an FA Cup game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Kevin De Bruyne is talking with his family about possibly moving to Saudi Arabia as a free agent next year, the Manchester City playmaker said Tuesday.

The Belgium star will have just turned 34 and completed 10 seasons at the English Premier League champion when his contract expires next June.

“You’re talking about incredible sums of money during what might well be the twilight of my career,” De Bruyne told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws when asked if he would consider moving to a Saudi club.

“We are increasingly having such conversations as a family,” he said, noting that his 8-year-old son “only knows England. He is also asking how long I will play for City.”

Saudi league clubs backed by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund have spent hundreds of millions of dollars paying salaries and transfer fees to lure top players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved nearly 18 months ago.

ALSO READ | Where will Mbappe fit in at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema and Neymar later followed, though Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé resisted their offers last year.

Saudi officials have said they want to focus on signing more young players at the peak of their careers, but an exception would surely be made for a generational talent like De Bruyne.

His visionary passing, reading of the game and shooting has helped Man City win six Premier League titles in his nine years there so far.

“At my age you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne said about his future.

He also could attract offers to start playing in Major League Soccer one year ahead of the United States co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

De Bruyne never won a tournament title with Belgium despite being part of its so-called golden generation over the past decade.

He spoke to the Belgian news outlet while in the Belgium camp ahead of the European Championship that starts June 14 in Germany.

The Red Devils play in a group with Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Kevin De Bruyne /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. De Bruyne open to lucrative Saudi Arabia move when his Manchester City contract expires
    AP
  2. Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid
    AP
  3. India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Nassau pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Squad doubts led to Xavi exit, says Barcelona president Laporta
    Reuters
  5. India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs IRE match live?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. De Bruyne open to lucrative Saudi Arabia move when his Manchester City contract expires
    AP
  2. Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid
    AP
  3. Squad doubts led to Xavi exit, says Barcelona president Laporta
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Portugal survives late scare in 4-2 friendly win over Finland
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe says ‘people made me unhappy’ at PSG
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. De Bruyne open to lucrative Saudi Arabia move when his Manchester City contract expires
    AP
  2. Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid
    AP
  3. India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Nassau pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Squad doubts led to Xavi exit, says Barcelona president Laporta
    Reuters
  5. India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs IRE match live?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment