India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs IRE match live?

IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Get the live streaming info for the India vs Ireland match in New York on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 07:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rishabh Pant ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland.
India’s Rishabh Pant ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Rishabh Pant ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

India will take on Ireland in its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

When will India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8 PM IST.

What time will India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match toss take place?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
IRELAND
Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume

