IND vs IRE Live Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2024: India 76/1 (10 overs); Rohit Sharma retired hurt after hitting fifty

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Ireland, being held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

INDIA PLAYING XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

IRELAND PLAYING XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

TOSS UPDATE

India has won the toss and has elected to bowl first.

THE SQUADS India: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Ireland: Paul Stirling (Capt.), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

IND VS IRE: LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland start?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland in India?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.