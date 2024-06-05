IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli, Rohit set to open batting in India’s campaign opener against Ireland

Virat Kohli is set to open with the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

The decision to make Kohli open the batting meant that left-handed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had to be left out of the playing XI, while Shivam Dube found a place in the middle-order.

Kohli last opened the batting in the shortest format back in 2022 against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup held in the United Arab Emirates. He struck an unbeaten 122 in the game and also ended an almost three-year long century drought in international cricket with that knock.

The last time Kohli and Rohit opened the batting for India in a T20I, the duo struck a 94-run partnership in just nine overs against England back in 2021. India scored a mammoth 224 for two in 20 overs in that game and beat England by 36 runs.

The former India skipper had a good outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season while opening the batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He scored 741 runs at an impressive strike rate of 154.69 while smashing one hundred and five fifties.