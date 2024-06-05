Australia takes on Oman in its T20 World Cup 2024 opener at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados on Thursday.
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:
When will Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?
The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2024 (IST).
When will Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match start?
The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6 AM IST.
What time will Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match toss take place?
The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.
What is the venue for Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados
How to watch live streaming of Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: “Win will be a farewell gift for Sunil Chhetri,” says Subhasish Bose
- Explained: What is a drop-in pitch being used at T20 World Cup 2024?
- India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Men in Blue kick off campaign vs Ireland at 8:00 PM IST; Predicted Lineups
- Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch AUS vs OMA match live?
- Chhetri, Stimac ready for the ‘biggest game’ of their lives vs Kuwait
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE