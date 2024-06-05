MagazineBuy Print

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch AUS vs OMA match live?

AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Australia vs Oman match in Barbados on Thursday.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 17:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Pat Cummins of Australia during a training session.
File - Pat Cummins of Australia during a training session. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

File - Pat Cummins of Australia during a training session. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Australia takes on Oman in its T20 World Cup 2024 opener at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados on Thursday.

AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2024 (IST).

When will Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6 AM IST.

What time will Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match toss take place?

The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

What is the venue for Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados

How to watch live streaming of Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

SQUADS
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

