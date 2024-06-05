India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss next at 7:30pm; Will Virat Kohli open batting?

Live Streaming Info

How to watch live streaming of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.