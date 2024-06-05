India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss next at 7:30pm; Will Virat Kohli open batting?

- June 05, 2024 19:18India in T20 World Cups
Played: 44
Won: 27
Lost: 15
No Result: 1
Tied: 1
- June 05, 2024 19:15Where will Virat Kohli bat?
The big question ahead of India’s T20 World Cup opener is will Virat Kohli open the innings with Rohit Sharma. The former India captain opened in IPL 2024 where he ended up with 741 runs in 15 innings.
- June 05, 2024 18:52From the magazine - Irfan Pathan on the India winning the maiden T20 World Cup
- June 05, 2024 18:24Most wickets in India vs Ireland T20Is
- June 05, 2024 18:21Most runs in India vs Ireland T20Is
- June 05, 2024 18:08From the magazine - Harbhajan Singh recalls the T20 World Cup triumph in 2007
- June 05, 2024 17:56Live Streaming Info
How to watch live streaming of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Which TV channel will telecast India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
- June 05, 2024 17:38All you need to know about drop-in pitches
T20 World Cup 2024: What is a drop-in pitch? Paul Taylor, former England cricketer, explains
The venue that will host India’s group league fixtures - including the big one against Pakistan on June 9 - has so far seen low-scoring games, with Sri Lanka bundling out for 77 in its opener against South Africa. All you need to know about drop-in pitches.
- June 05, 2024 17:35India vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant, Lorcan Tucker
BATTERS
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (VC), Mark Adair
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah (C), Joshua Little, Kuldeep Yadav
Team Composition: IND 8-3 IRE | Credits Left: 8.5
- June 05, 2024 17:07Ireland Predicted Playing XI
Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young/Ben White, Josh Little.
- June 05, 2024 17:07India Predicted Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
- June 05, 2024 16:47IND vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Total Played: 1
India won: 1
Ireland won: 0
Only Result: India beat Ireland by 8 wickets (T20 World Cup 2009, Nottingham)
- June 05, 2024 16:43IND vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is
Total Played: 8
India won: 7
Ireland won: 0
No Result: 1
Last Result: India beat Ireland by 33 runs (Dublin, 2023)
- June 05, 2024 16:42MATCH PREVIEW
- June 05, 2024 16:30SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.
