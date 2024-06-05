MagazineBuy Print

India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss next at 7:30pm; Will Virat Kohli open batting?

IND vs IRE: Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup Group A match being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Updated : Jun 05, 2024 19:28 IST

Team Sportstar
India faces Ireland in its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener in New York.
India faces Ireland in its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener in New York.
lightbox-info

India faces Ireland in its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener in New York.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup Group A match being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

  • June 05, 2024 19:18
    India in T20 World Cups

    Played: 44

    Won: 27

    Lost: 15

    No Result: 1

    Tied: 1

  • June 05, 2024 19:15
    Where will Virat Kohli bat?

    The big question ahead of India’s T20 World Cup opener is will Virat Kohli open the innings with Rohit Sharma. The former India captain opened in IPL 2024 where he ended up with 741 runs in 15 innings.

  • June 05, 2024 19:12
    India jerseys through the T20 World Cups

    Team India jersey in T20 World Cups through the years

    Shorts News:Team India jersey in T20 World Cups through the years

  • June 05, 2024 18:52
    From the magazine - Irfan Pathan on the India winning the maiden T20 World Cup

    ‘T20 World Cup win paved way for smooth transition in white-ball cricket’ — Irfan Pathan

    ‘It was my first season after a long injury layoff, and the tournament turned out to be nothing short of a fairy tale.’

  • June 05, 2024 18:24
    Most wickets in India vs Ireland T20Is


  • June 05, 2024 18:21
    Most runs in India vs Ireland T20Is


  • June 05, 2024 18:16
    All you need to know about the T20 World Cup group and Super 8 stages

    T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Group Stage and Super 8 qualification

    Here is all you need to know about the group and Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2024.

  • June 05, 2024 18:08
    From the magazine - Harbhajan Singh recalls the T20 World Cup triumph in 2007

    ‘The faces had changed, but not the jerseys’ — Harbhajan Singh

    We had grown up watching the heroes of 1983 and listening to their stories. We had not just followed in their footsteps but had joined them after the 2007 win.

  • June 05, 2024 17:56
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch live streaming of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

    The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

    Which TV channel will telecast India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

    The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

  • June 05, 2024 17:38
    All you need to know about drop-in pitches

    T20 World Cup 2024: What is a drop-in pitch? Paul Taylor, former England cricketer, explains

    The venue that will host India’s group league fixtures - including the big one against Pakistan on June 9 - has so far seen low-scoring games, with Sri Lanka bundling out for 77 in its opener against South Africa. All you need to know about drop-in pitches.

  • June 05, 2024 17:35
    India vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Rishabh Pant, Lorcan Tucker

    BATTERS

    Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (VC), Mark Adair

    BOWLERS

    Jasprit Bumrah (C), Joshua Little, Kuldeep Yadav

    Team Composition: IND 8-3 IRE | Credits Left: 8.5

  • June 05, 2024 17:27
    What to expect from Group A

    T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for

    Ireland must play out of its skin to displace India or Pakistan from the top two spots before the Super 8 stage.

  • June 05, 2024 17:14
    Challenging conditions on offer

    ​​

    India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Nassau pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records

    IND vs IRE T20 World Cup: What we know and what to expect from the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

    ​​

  • June 05, 2024 17:07
    Ireland Predicted Playing XI

    Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young/Ben White, Josh Little. 

  • June 05, 2024 17:07
    India Predicted Playing XI

    Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

  • June 05, 2024 16:47
    IND vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP

    Total Played: 1

    India won: 1

    Ireland won: 0

    Only Result: India beat Ireland by 8 wickets (T20 World Cup 2009, Nottingham)

  • June 05, 2024 16:43
    IND vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is

    Total Played: 8

    India won: 7

    Ireland won: 0

    No Result: 1

    Last Result: India beat Ireland by 33 runs (Dublin, 2023)

  • June 05, 2024 16:42
    MATCH PREVIEW

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli’s experience might prove key as India takes on Ireland on tricky wicket

    IND vs IRE: This is the time for the experienced core - Rohit, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant - to stand tall, with India playing Ireland in its opening game of the T20 World Cup 2024.

  • June 05, 2024 16:30
    SQUADS

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

