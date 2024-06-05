MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 warm-ups: Portugal survives late scare in 4-2 friendly win over Finland

Portugal faces Croatia on Saturday and Ireland next week in which will be its final warm-up games before it starts its Euros campaign on June 18 against Czech Republic in Group F.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 07:23 IST , LISBON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes (R) celebrates scoring against Finland.
Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes (R) celebrates scoring against Finland. | Photo Credit: Pedro Nunes/REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes (R) celebrates scoring against Finland. | Photo Credit: Pedro Nunes/REUTERS

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes came off the bench to score twice and help Portugal kick off its Euro 2024 preparation with a 4-2 win over non-qualifiers Finland on Tuesday in Lisbon.

Portugal was without captain Cristiano Ronaldo who is resting before reporting for duty on Friday ahead of his sixth European Championship, so manager Roberto Martinez fielded a highly changed squad who dominated from the start.

Defender Ruben Dias gave the host the lead with a stooping header from a corner in the 17th minute and Diogo Jota extended its lead from the spot after Francisco Conceicao was fouled inside the area in stoppage time before the break.

Fernandes, who was one of five substitutions at halftime, netted Portugal’s third with a fine curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the box in the 55th minute.

Finland substitute Teemu Pukki took advantage of a complacent Portugal defence to score twice within five minutes to bring his side back into the game.

However, Fernandes took charge and secured the win with a close-range strike in the 84th minute.

Portugal faces Croatia on Saturday and Ireland next week in which will be its final warm-up games before it starts its Euros campaign on June 18 against Czech Republic in Group F. It will also take on Turkey and Georgia.

