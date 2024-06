IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs Ireland predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

India will take on Ireland in its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for IND vs IRE match:

Predicted XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

IRELAND: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young/Ben White, Josh Little

IND vs IRE DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS Rishabh Pant, Lorcan Tucker BATTERS Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma ALL-ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (VC), Mark Adair BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (C), Joshua Little, Kuldeep Yadav Team Composition: IND 8-3 IRE | Credits Left: 8.5