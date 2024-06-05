MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Bopanna and Ebden reach doubles semifinals, to face Bolelli-Vavassori duo

Bopanna and Ebden will face the 11th-seeded Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the semis, in what will be a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 19:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE -Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia.
FILE -Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE -Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden qualified for the French Open 2024 semifinals after a 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1 victory against the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen at the Court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday.

Bopanna and Ebden won the first set 7-6 but could not manage to finish the match in straight sets, after losing to 5-7 in the second.

However, the duo worked their magic in the third set to break early and won the third set 6-1 to book their place in the semis.

They will face the 11th-seeded Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the semis, in what will be a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final.

More to follow...

