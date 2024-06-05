French Open 2024: Bopanna and Ebden reach doubles semifinals, to face Bolelli-Vavassori duo

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden qualified for the French Open 2024 semifinals after a 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1 victory against the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen at the Court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday.

Bopanna and Ebden won the first set 7-6 but could not manage to finish the match in straight sets, after losing to 5-7 in the second.

However, the duo worked their magic in the third set to break early and won the third set 6-1 to book their place in the semis.

They will face the 11th-seeded Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the semis, in what will be a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final.

More to follow...