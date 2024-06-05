Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles in addition to singles

Coco Gauff reached the French Open semifinals in doubles on Wednesday, a day after getting that far in singles.
Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion in singles, and Katerina Siniakova won their doubles quarterfinal 6-0, 6-2 against Miyu Kato and Nadiia Kichenok.
Gauff and Siniakova have yet to drop a set in the tournament and will face Americans Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk on Friday.
ALSO READ: French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden duo qualifies for semifinals
This is Gauff’s third straight appearance in the doubles semifinals at Roland Garros. She has yet to win the title.
In 2022 and 2023, Gauff’s partner was Jessica Pegula, who withdrew from this year’s French Open.
Siniakova, who is from the Czech Republic, owns a career Grand Slam in women’s doubles with Barbora Krejcikova.
Gauff beat Ons Jabeur in three sets in the singles quarterfinals on Tuesday, and the 20-year-old American will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Thursday for a spot in that final.
