MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997

Andreeva is the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since Martina Hingis (16) in 1997 at the US Open as well as the youngest Roland Garros semifinalist, also since Hingis in 1997.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 22:55 IST , PARIS - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Mirra Andreeva celebrates a point against Aryna Sabalenka during the Women’s Singles Quarter Final match on Day 11 at Roland Garros on June 05, 2024, in Paris, France.
Mirra Andreeva celebrates a point against Aryna Sabalenka during the Women’s Singles Quarter Final match on Day 11 at Roland Garros on June 05, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mirra Andreeva celebrates a point against Aryna Sabalenka during the Women’s Singles Quarter Final match on Day 11 at Roland Garros on June 05, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997 with a shock victory over second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who was struggling with an apparent illness, at the French Open on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old fought back from a set down against her ailing opponent to win 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4 after two hours and 29 minutes and set up a last-four meeting with Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

Andreeva, aged 17 and 29 days, is the youngest woman to make the semis at a major event since Martina Hingis at the US Open 27 years ago and also the youngest at Roland Garros since Hingis in 1997.

“Honestly I was really nervous before the match, I knew she’d have an advantage,” said Andreeva, who had lost both her previous meetings with Sabalenka in straight sets.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic to undergo knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open - reports

“I see the game, I play whenever I want, I don’t really have a plan. When I see an open space on the court I try to play, I try to play behind her back or something like this.

“Me and my coach, we had a plan today, but again I didn’t remember anything. I just try to play as I feel.”

She will fancy her chances of going all the way to the final when she faces Paolini -- who had never got past the second round at a Grand Slam before this year -- on Thursday.

Sabalenka called for multiple medical time-outs as she complained of not feeling well, and Andreeva, playing in her maiden Slam quarter-final, eventually took advantage with a composed display.

Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka had powered through the first four rounds but was clearly having difficulties, breathing heavily between points.

Andreeva, currently ranked 38th, had already secured a breakthrough into the world’s top 30 with her run to the last eight but is now poised to rise further.

Tournament favourite Iga Swiatek plays US Open champion Coco Gauff in the other semifinal.

Sabalenka had been targeting a seventh straight Slam semifinal and had won 11 consecutive matches at the majors following her second Melbourne title earlier this year.

Sabalenka toils

It was immediately clear that Sabalenka was not at her best, as she made four double-faults across her opening two service games.

But Andreeva suffered from nerves in key moments, failing to serve out the first set when leading 5-4, before Sabalenka rallied to take a tie-break.

It appeared as though Sabalenka would race away from her young rival -- the youngest woman to make the quarter-finals since 2005 -- when she broke in the first game of the second set.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic to undergo knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open - reports

But Andreeva hit straight back, with Sabalenka continuing to shake her head and crouch down between points in apparent pain.

The pair traded breaks once more before Sabalenka again called for the trainer, saying she needed “something to make me feel better”.

Andreeva was starting to get on top and levelled the match on her second set point as Sabalenka dumped a tired backhand into the bottom of the net.

Sabalenka was still grimacing and complaining towards her box early in the third set but suddenly found her groove to break to love for a 3-2 advantage.

She could not back it up with a hold, though, as Andreeva quickly drew level and then moved 5-4 ahead.

Sabalenka failed to extend the contest behind her own serve as Andreeva sealed a famous victory in fine style, with a magnificent lob from way behind the baseline.

Related Topics

Mirra Andreeva /

Aryna Sabalenka /

French Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland falters on tricky surface as pacers hand India an easy eight-wicket win
    Ashwin Achal
  2. ENG-W vs NZ-W: Down, Greig return as New Zealand announces squad for England Tour
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
    AFP
  4. IND vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: India thrashes Ireland by eight wickets in campaign opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs IRE: Arshdeep Singh bowls longest over by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
    AFP
  2. Novak Djokovic to undergo knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open - reports
    AP
  3. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini upsets Elena Rybakina to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles in addition to singles
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Bopanna and Ebden reach doubles semifinals, to face Bolelli-Vavassori duo
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland falters on tricky surface as pacers hand India an easy eight-wicket win
    Ashwin Achal
  2. ENG-W vs NZ-W: Down, Greig return as New Zealand announces squad for England Tour
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
    AFP
  4. IND vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: India thrashes Ireland by eight wickets in campaign opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs IRE: Arshdeep Singh bowls longest over by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment