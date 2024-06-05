IND vs IRE: Arshdeep Singh bowls longest over by an Indian in T20 World Cup history

Arshdeep Singh bowled the longest over by an Indian, in terms of deliveries, in a T20 World Cup match during the contest against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.
The left-arm pacer bowled 10 deliveries in the fifth over of the innings, conceding 13 runs. The unceremonious record last belonged to Ravindra Jadeja who had delivered a nine-ball over against New Zealand during the 2016 edition.
Arshdeep bowled four wides in the over, with one of them beating Rishabh Pant to run away for five wides.
Earlier in the innings, Arshdeep removed Ireland skipper Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie.
