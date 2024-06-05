IND vs IRE: Rohit Sharma reaches 4000 runs in T20Is, second Indian after Virat Kohli to record feat

Rohit Sharma crossed 4,000 runs in T20Is during India’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland in New York on Wednesday.
The Indian captain completed the mark in his 144th innings, and is only the second batter after Virat Kohli to manage the feat. Babar Azam is the only other batter apart from the two Indians to cross the 4000-run barrier.
Across his career, Rohit has five centuries, 29 half-centuries and a career-best of an unbeaten 121.
MORE TO FOLLOW
