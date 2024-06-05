Indian sports wrap, June 5: Aneesha and Vishal win mixed air rifle gold at Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship

SHOOTING

Aneesha and Vishal win mixed air rifle gold for J&K in Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship

Aneesha and Vishal won the mixed air rifle gold for Jammu and Kashmir with 16-10 victory over Ismita and Ashmit Chatterjee of West Bengal in the 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Wednesday.

The results: 10m air rifle: Mixed team: 1. J&K (Aneesha, Vishal) 16 (628.7); 2. West Bengal (Ismita, Ashmit Chatterjee) 10 (628.9); 3. Uttar Pradesh (Anish, Khyati) 17 (628.0); 4. Karnataka (Anushka, Darius) 15 (627.4). Juniors: 1. Gujarat (Maitri, Keval) 16 (630.7); 2. MP (Gautami, Satyarth) 12 (630.0); 3. Karnataka (Sanika, Darius) 16 (626.7); 4. Punjab (Saneeta, Parikshit) 10 (627.2). Youth:1. WB (Abhinav, Sandrata) 16 (629.4); 2. MP (Gautmi, Satyarth) 4 (630.3); 3. Karnataka (Naraen Pranav, Sanika) 16 (625.8); 4. UP (Khyati, Ansh) 14 (627.5).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

MOTORSPORT

Hero Motorsport’s Buhler secures third place at stage 2 of Desafio Ruta 40

Hero MotoSports Team Rally continued its impressive performance at the Desafio Ruta 40 2024, completing the 2nd stage of the rally with strong results.

Factory rider Sebastian Buhler led the charge for the team, completing Stage 2 with an impressive 3rd place finish. Rally GP class riders Ross Branch and Ignacio Cornejo crossed the finish line in the 5th and 9th positions respectively. In the Rally 2 category, team Hero’s sole representation – Ramiro Barco – finished in the 9th place.

Moving on from the start city of Córdoba, the rally continued their exploration of the vast Argentinian landscape, especially through the winding mountain ranges. Stage 2 was the longest of the week at a total of 724 km, including 423 km of special.

The first 150 kms were fast and slippery tracks through the mountains, while the rest of the day were mostly challenging. Salt pans, water crossings, sand, dust and fesh fesh too featured across the route. Our riders however, enjoyed going flat out at the 160 kmph top speed for most of the day, while also being careful not to wear out their tyres.

Continuing his impressive performance right from the start of the race, Sebastian Buhler was leading the race until the 232 km mark, and later dropped to the second position behind the leader until 325 kms into the Stage. Unfortunately, he lost a bit of time after refueling, but nevertheless his fantastic performance earned him a spot on the podium. In a strong fighting position, Buhler maintained the 4th overall position, just 20 seconds behind the podium.

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Sumit Nagal beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in €120,950 Challenger tennis tournament

Sumit Nagal beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the first round of the €120,950 Challenger tennis tournament in Heilbronn, Germany.

The results: €120,950 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. €120,950 Challenger, Prostejov, Czech Republic Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andrew Paulson & Patrik Rikl (Cze) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyn & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 7-6(4), 6-4. $25,000 ITF men, Cordoba, Spain Singles (first round): Andrea Guerrieri (Ita) bt Bharath Kumaran 6-0, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mario Fernandez (Esp) & Karol Malirz (Pol) bt Crlos Perez (Esp) & Bharath Kumaran 6-4, 6-4; Siddhant Banthia & Tennyson Whiting (USA) bt Jaime Caldes & Samuel Arjona (Esp) 6-1, 6-2; Luis Paez & Roger Ferra (Esp) bt Manvir Randhawa & Ayush Sharma 6-2, 6-2; $60,000 ITF women, Sumter, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jessica Failla (USA) & Hong Wong (Hkg) bt Sayaka Ishii (Jpn) & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 6-3. $25,000 ITF women, Daegu, Korea Singles (first round): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Haruka Kaji (Jpn) 6-1, 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals) Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Jang Soo Ha & Kim Ye Eun (Kor) 7-5, 6-1. $15,000 ITF women, Madrid, Spain Singles (first round): Kennedy Gibbs (USA) bt Madhurima Sawant 6-2, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, San Diego, USA Singles (first round): Maya Iyengar (USA) bt Teja Tirunelveli 6-2, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Zeel Desai bt Sara Dols (Esp) 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Patricija Paukstyte (Ltu) & Alica Rusova (Svk) bt Diva Bhatia & Zeel Desai 6-2, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

CHESS

SDAT proposes two venues for World Chess Championship to FIDE

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has proposed Nehru Indoor Stadium and Chennai Trade Centre as two possible venues for FIDE (the world chess body) for the World Chess Championship (scheduled in November) in its virtual presentation held on Wednesday.

“It was a fruitful discussion. We showed FIDE why Chennai is among the best in hosting global tournaments. We also told FIDE about the community engagement that such an event can provide. FIDE was happy with our presentation,” J. Meghanatha Reddy, SDAT’s Member Secretary, said.

It is learnt that FIDE will reveal the city (among Singapore, Delhi and Chennai) that will host the World Championship in a fortnight’s time.

-Team Sportstar

Divya Deshmukh held to a draw in fourth round of World Junior Girls’ Championship

Sofiia Hryzlova of Switzerland held top seed Divya Deshmukh to a draw in the fourth round of the World Junior Girls’ Championship at Gandhinagar on Wednesday. Narmin Abdinova with four points is in the sole lead position.

In the boys’ event, Jose Gabriel Cardoso of Colombia Took the lead, with four points, after beating Hungary’s Gleb Dudin.

Important results (fourth round): Open: Gleb Dudin (Hun) 3 lost to Jose Gabriel Cardoso (Col) 4; Mayank Chakraborty 3.5 drew with Kazybek Nogerbek (Kaz) 3.5; Aruj Shrivatri 3 drew with Siddharth Jagadeesh (Sgp) 3; Arsen Davtyan (Arm) 3 drew with Jan Subelj (Slo) 3; Avinash Ramesh 3 drew with Luka Budisavljevic (Srb) 3; Marius Fromm (Ger) 3 drew with Aleksandr Domalchuk-Jonasson (Isl) 3; Harshit Pawar 3 drew with Daniel Quizon (Phi) 3; A.R. Ilamparthi 3.5 bt Simon Rybka (Svk) 2.5; Vuppala Praneeth 3 drew with Ayush Sharma 3; Aleksey Grebnev (FIDE) 3 bt Santiago Lopez (Col) 2.5. Girls: Divya Deshmukh 3.5 drew with Sofiia Hryzlova (Sui) 3.5; Ayan Allahverdiyeva (Aze) 3.5 drew with Mariam Mkrtchyan (Arm) 3.5; Narmin Abdinova (Aze) 4 bt Liya Kurmangaliyeva (Kaz) 3; Xeniya Balabayeva (Kaz) 3.5 drew with V. Ridhiya 3.5; Beloslava Krasteva (Bul) 3.5 bt Oshini Gunawardhana (SL) 2.5; Bhagyashree Patil 2.5 lost to Kseniya Norman (FIDE) 3.5; Milena Gasparyan (Arm) 3 drew with Sachi Jain 3.5; Kashthrui Bhai 3.5 bt Ayaulym Kaldarova (Kaz) 2.5; Martyna Wikar (Pol) 3 bt Yashvi Jain 2.5; Dhanashree Khairmode 2 lost to Rakshitta Ravi 3

-Team Sportstar