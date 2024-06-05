MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Powerlifter Sandeep Kaur handed 10-year ban by NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel

The 31-year-old received eight years ban for her second doping offence and additional two years after her sample was found to contain multiple banned substances.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 20:53 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Image: The athlete, tested during the National Senior Women’s Powerlifting Championship, tested positive for Norandrosterone, Metandienone and Mephentermine.
Representative Image: The athlete, tested during the National Senior Women’s Powerlifting Championship, tested positive for Norandrosterone, Metandienone and Mephentermine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: The athlete, tested during the National Senior Women’s Powerlifting Championship, tested positive for Norandrosterone, Metandienone and Mephentermine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA has suspended powerlifter Sandeep Kaur for 10 years, one of the longest ban periods handed by the committee, for her second doping offence as well as for using multiple prohibited drugs which constituted aggravating circumstances.

The 31-year-old Punjab powerlifter received an eight-year ban for her second doping offence -- the first being in 2019 (tested positive for Stanozolol) -- and additional two years after her sample was found to contain multiple banned substances.

Kaur had returned to competition in August last year after serving a four-year ban for her first doping offence and she finished third in the 69kg open category in the National Senior Women’s Powerlifting Championships in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ: Dutee Chand’s ban upheld: ADAP dismisses appeal against four-year suspension

However, her urine sample taken during the championships tested positive for Norandrosterone, Metandienone and Mephentermine.

After hearing the parties, the ADDP held that the athlete had failed to explain how the substance entered her body.

“It’s difficult to hold that ADRV (anti-doping rules violation) was not intentional,” the ADDP said in the order.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), through its counsel, urged the panel that the aggravating circumstances be considered in the present case because the athlete used multiple prohibited substances and the period of ineligibility may be increased by up to two years under the rules.

The ADDP accepted NADA’s submission and held that the “athlete is liable for sanctions under Article 10.9 read with 10.4 and liable for the period of ineligibility of 10 years.” The panel, however, ruled that the athlete’s period of suspension will begin on September 6, 2023, the date of the provisional suspension.

In another important decision, wushu player Avnish Giri was handed a four-year ban for taking part in a competition while still serving a ban. He was banned from August 8, 2023, under Article 10.14.1 of the NADA Rules, 2021, which bars an athlete who has been declared ineligible or is subject to a provisional suspension from participation in any competition.

ALSO READ: India’s fastest junior quartermiler Sai Sangeetha provisionally suspended

Neha V, a part of Kerala’s 4x100m relay silver-winning team at the 2023 Goa National Games, has also been handed a four-year ban from December 6, 2023, onwards, for failing a dope test.

Meanwhile, the NADA added at least 40 athletes to its earlier list of athletes serving provisional suspensions, with track and field athletes and wrestlers making up the maximum number.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Ireland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IRE 73/8 (14); Josh Little, Delany look to take Ireland near 100
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs IRE Live Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland 77/9 (14.2 overs); Bumrah ends Josh Little cameo
    Team Sportstar
  3. Powerlifter Sandeep Kaur handed 10-year ban by NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel
    PTI
  4. IND vs IRE: Arshdeep Singh bowls longest over by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup: “Dhoni said, ‘If we win, you take the credit. If they win, I will take the blame,’” says Joginder Sharma
    Joginder Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Powerlifter Sandeep Kaur handed 10-year ban by NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, June 5: Aneesha and Vishal win mixed air rifle gold at Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian athletes to have final say on Seine swimming- AOC
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, June 4: Nar Singh, Rohini Lokhande win Dilip Bose lifetime achievement award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dutee Chand’s ban upheld: ADAP dismisses appeal against four-year suspension
    K. P. Mohan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Ireland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IRE 73/8 (14); Josh Little, Delany look to take Ireland near 100
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs IRE Live Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland 77/9 (14.2 overs); Bumrah ends Josh Little cameo
    Team Sportstar
  3. Powerlifter Sandeep Kaur handed 10-year ban by NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel
    PTI
  4. IND vs IRE: Arshdeep Singh bowls longest over by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup: “Dhoni said, ‘If we win, you take the credit. If they win, I will take the blame,’” says Joginder Sharma
    Joginder Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment