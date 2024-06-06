MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano replaces Thiago Motta as coach of Bologna

Italiano signed a two-year contract to take over from Motta, who led Bologna to fifth place in Serie A last season and the club’s first qualification for the Champions League.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 10:58 IST , BOLOGNA, Italy - 1 MIN READ

AP
Vincenzo Italiano gestures after a match. (File Photo)
Vincenzo Italiano gestures after a match. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Vincenzo Italiano gestures after a match. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Champions League debutant Bologna hired Vincenzo Italiano as its new coach on Wednesday to replace Thiago Motta.

Italiano signed a two-year contract to take over from Motta, who led Bologna to fifth place in Serie A last season and the club’s first qualification for the Champions League.

Its only appearance in the old European Cup in 1964-65 ended in a quick exit in the preliminary round.

List of all international goals scored by Sunil Chhetri: Indian football captain just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

However, Bologna announced before the end of the season that Motta had decided not to renew his contract, freeing the 41-year-old to potentially take up the vacant position at Juventus.

Italiano left Fiorentina after the final game of the season last week and has been replaced by Raffaele Palladino.

The 46-year-old Italiano spent three seasons at Fiorentina and steered the club to back-to-back Europa League finals, both of which it lost — to West Ham in 2023 and Olympiakos last month.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vincenzo Italiano /

Thiago Motta /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano replaces Thiago Motta as coach of Bologna
    AP
  2. French Open 2024, June 6 schedule: Swiatek faces Gauff, Paolini takes on Andreeva in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri retirement: When India captain beat Manchester United and played for same team as Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Maddison cut from final England squad - Reports
    AFP
  5. AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: Stoinis’ all-round show powers Australia to easy win vs Oman
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano replaces Thiago Motta as coach of Bologna
    AP
  2. Euro 2024: Maddison cut from final England squad - Reports
    AFP
  3. Mbappe scores as France beats Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium and Denmark register wins
    AP
  4. India vs Kuwait H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Looking at Sunil Chhetri’s iconic moments for India ahead of his farewell clash against Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano replaces Thiago Motta as coach of Bologna
    AP
  2. French Open 2024, June 6 schedule: Swiatek faces Gauff, Paolini takes on Andreeva in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri retirement: When India captain beat Manchester United and played for same team as Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Maddison cut from final England squad - Reports
    AFP
  5. AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: Stoinis’ all-round show powers Australia to easy win vs Oman
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment