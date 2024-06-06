MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Maddison cut from final England squad - Reports

The Tottenham attacking midfielder was part of Gareth Southgate’s 33-man training group but has not made the cut for the final squad for the tournament in Germany, according to British media reports.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 10:40 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
James Maddison gestures during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina.
James Maddison gestures during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

James Maddison gestures during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

James Maddison will not be included in England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024, British media reports said.

The Euros start in just over a week’s time and England are among the favourites. The 27-year-old Maddison was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute in Monday’s 3-0 friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park.

List of all international goals scored by Sunil Chhetri: Indian football captain just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

But Maddison, whose form tailed off for Spurs following a strong start to the Premier League season, is among seven players who will not make Southgate’s final squad. The rest are yet to be named.

Maddison has won seven caps for his country but faced stiff competition for places, with England enjoying a glut of options in offensive positions.

England faces Iceland in its final pre-tournament friendly at Wembley on Friday. Southgate’s final 26-man selection is scheduled to be announced on Saturday.

England is clubbed in a group with Slovenia, Denmark, and Serbia at the championships.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

James Maddinson /

Gareth Southgate

