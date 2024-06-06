MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 warm-up: Eriksen masterclass gives Denmark 2-1 win over Sweden

It took just over a minute for the home side to break the deadlock as Sweden’s defence was caught napping at the game’s first corner, and Eriksen found Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the near post for an easy finish.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 08:20 IST , COPENHAGEN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match against Sweden in Copenhagen.
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match against Sweden in Copenhagen. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match against Sweden in Copenhagen. | Photo Credit: AFP

Christian Eriksen scored a stunning late winner to give Denmark a 2-1 victory over Sweden in a lively pre-Euro 2024 friendly at a sold-out Parken stadium on Wednesday, cementing his spot as the Danes’ most potent creative force ahead of the tournament in Germany.

It took just over a minute for the home side to break the deadlock as Sweden’s defence was caught napping at the game’s first corner, and Eriksen found Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the near post for an easy finish.

With the red-clad fans expecting that to be the beginning of an onslaught, the Swedes struck back quickly through Alexander Isak, who collected a blocked shot from Jens Cajuste and slammed it past Frederik Ronnow in the Danish goal seven minutes later.

The 32-year-old Eriksen, who collapsed due to a heart attack on the same pitch in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland, pulled the strings throughout, and his curling, dipping strike in the 86th minute gave the Danes a well-deserved win.

Denmark rounds off its Euro 2024 preparations with a home game against Norway on Saturday before travelling to Germany, where it will face Slovenia, England, and Serbia in Group C.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Christian Eriksen /

Denmark /

Sweden

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs OMA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman loses Athavale, Kashyap early in chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Three key battles to look out for in Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 warm-up: Eriksen masterclass gives Denmark 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  4. PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda edge past Papua New Guinea for first win in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  5. List of all international goals scored by Sunil Chhetri: Indian football captain just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Three key battles to look out for in Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 warm-up: Eriksen masterclass gives Denmark 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  3. India vs Kuwait LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: When, where to watch Sunil Chhetri farewell match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Emotionally-charged Chhetri swansong hoping to take India past Kuwait in World Cup qualifier
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Switzerland at Euro 2024: Full squad, preview, match schedule, venue, previous performances, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs OMA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman loses Athavale, Kashyap early in chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Three key battles to look out for in Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 warm-up: Eriksen masterclass gives Denmark 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  4. PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda edge past Papua New Guinea for first win in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  5. List of all international goals scored by Sunil Chhetri: Indian football captain just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment