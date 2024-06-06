MagazineBuy Print

India vs Kuwait LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: When, where to watch Sunil Chhetri farewell match, Preview

Sunil Chhetri will play his final match for India in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

Published : Jun 06, 2024 07:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during a warm-up session on the eve of the FIFA Qualifier Match against Kuwait at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Tuesday.
Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during a warm-up session on the eve of the FIFA Qualifier Match against Kuwait at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during a warm-up session on the eve of the FIFA Qualifier Match against Kuwait at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MOORTHY RV

PREVIEW

It’s now been 203 days since the Indian team last tasted victory when it beat Kuwait 1-0 away from home.

Since then, there has been a forgettable Asian Cup campaign, spurned opportunities against Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifier, calls for Igor Stimac to be axed and a huge Sunil Chhetri retirement announcement. There have also been no goals from open play in the following 555 regulation minutes.

India’s qualification to the third round of the qualifiers in Group A hangs by a thread and so does Stimac’s position. Yet, Stimac got his way with an extended training camp since the middle of May and also for the match to be held in Kolkata to receive strong home support for the final push.

Amidst all the setbacks, the mood remains upbeat, as India is set to host Kuwait in the reverse fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.

When and where will the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier kick-off?
The India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 5, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where to watch the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier match?
The India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier will be telecast live on the Sports 18 1, Sports 18 1 HD and Sports 18 3 TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema.

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
