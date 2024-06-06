PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Papua New Guinea, Uganda face off looking for first WC win

Papua New Guinea takes on Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday with both teams looking for its first win in the T20 World Cup.

PREVIEW

PNG put up a strong show against the West Indies. The two-time champions were put under extreme pressure by PNG bowlers.

Even though the Assad Valal-led side lost, it will fancy its chances in the clash.

Meanwhile, debutants Uganda crashed to a 125-run loss to Afghanistan in their opener.

While their bowlers led by skipper Brian Masaba showed stomach for fight, the batters completely surrendered and their fielding was also found lacking.

The African nation would hope to improve on these to aspects and register its first-ever T20 World Cup win.

SQUADS

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala, CJ Amini, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Uganda: Brian Masaba, Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between Papua New Guinea and Uganda start?

The Papua New Guinea vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 5:00 AM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between Papua New Guinea and Uganda in India?

The Papua New Guinea vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live streamed on Hotstar and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.