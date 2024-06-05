MagazineBuy Print

Jose Mourinho set to earn over USD 11 million a year as coach of Fenerbahce in Turkey

Mourinho has not worked outside of the top five European leagues since 2004, when he left Porto after winning the Champions League and joined Chelsea.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 19:40 IST , Istanbul - 1 MIN READ

AP
Mourinho has been tasked with winning the Turkish league, something Fenerbahce has not achieved since 2014.
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mourinho has been tasked with winning the Turkish league, something Fenerbahce has not achieved since 2014. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fenerbahce says new coach Jose Mourinho is set to earn 10.5 million euros (USD 11.4 million) a year in salary after he agreed on a two-year contract.

Fenerbahce revealed the figures in a declaration to inform the stock market on Wednesday, three days after the storied Turkish club presented Mourinho to thousands of fans at its stadium.

There was no mention of the size of any bonuses in Mourinho’s contract.

ALSO READ | Former Juventus, Spurs boss Antonio Conte appointed Napoli manager

Mourinho has been tasked with winning the Turkish league, something Fenerbahce has not achieved since 2014. The team was beaten to the title by fierce rival Galatasaray last month. Fenerbahce will also enter the Champions League in the early qualifying rounds in July.

Mourinho has not worked outside of the top five European leagues since 2004, when he left Porto after winning the Champions League and joined Chelsea, which was on the rise under then-owner Roman Abramovich.

Since then, he has also coached Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham in a career filled with trophies and off-field controversy.

