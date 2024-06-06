Euro 2024 warm-up: Oyarzabal hat-trick leads Spain to 5-0 friendly win over Andorra

Attacking midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal climbed off the bench to score three times in the second half and helped Spain to a 5-0 friendly victory over Andorra on Wednesday in its penultimate warm-up game before Euro 2024.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente fielded a much-changed squad, but it dominated from the start and former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez gave the host the lead in the 24th minute.

Real Sociedad’s Oyarzabal, who was one of four substitutions at halftime, extended Spain’s lead in the 53rd minute with a tidy finish, scored the third on a quick counter in the 66th and got his hat-trick in the 73rd when he fired home a rebound from inside the box.

Ferran Torres wrapped a comprehensive victory eight minutes later on another counter-attack.

Spain faces Northern Ireland on Saturday in its final warm-up game before it starts its Euros campaign on June 15 against Croatia in Group B. It will also take on Italy and Albania.