Euro 2024 warm-up: Oyarzabal hat-trick leads Spain to 5-0 friendly win over Andorra

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente fielded a much-changed squad, but it dominated from the start and former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez gave the host the lead in the 24th minute.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 09:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain celebrates after scoring a goal during an international friendly match against Andorra.
Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain celebrates after scoring a goal during an international friendly match against Andorra. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain celebrates after scoring a goal during an international friendly match against Andorra. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Attacking midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal climbed off the bench to score three times in the second half and helped Spain to a 5-0 friendly victory over Andorra on Wednesday in its penultimate warm-up game before Euro 2024.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente fielded a much-changed squad, but it dominated from the start and former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez gave the host the lead in the 24th minute.

Euro 2024 warm-up: Eriksen masterclass gives Denmark 2-1 win over Sweden

Real Sociedad’s Oyarzabal, who was one of four substitutions at halftime, extended Spain’s lead in the 53rd minute with a tidy finish, scored the third on a quick counter in the 66th and got his hat-trick in the 73rd when he fired home a rebound from inside the box.

Ferran Torres wrapped a comprehensive victory eight minutes later on another counter-attack.

Spain faces Northern Ireland on Saturday in its final warm-up game before it starts its Euros campaign on June 15 against Croatia in Group B. It will also take on Italy and Albania.

Euro 2024 /

Mikel Oyarzabal

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
