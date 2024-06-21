Copa America 2024: Canada probes online racist abuse of player after tournament opener

Canada Soccer said it was in touch with the sport’s governing bodies after one of its players received racist abuse online following its 2-0 loss to Argentina in the Copa America opener on Thursday.

Canada Soccer did not reveal the player’s name but centre back Moise Bombito, who is Black, received abuse online following a crunching tackle on Lionel Messi where he caught the Argentina skipper on the ankle.

“Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men’s national team players following tonight’s match,” it said in a statement.

“We are in communication with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL about this matter,” it said, referring to the football governing bodies for the Americas.

Posting on social media after the match, Bombito wrote: “My beautiful Canada,” adding a heart emoji. “No room for that bs.”

Earlier this week, world football body FIFA said its social media tools designed to protect players from online abuse would be available to all 211 member associations and their teams.

Argentina’s victory with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez gave the defending champion three points while Canada is bottom of Group A.