Wales sacks manager Rob Page after three-and-a-half years in charge

Wales, who failed to qualify for Euro 2024, sacked manager Rob Page on Friday after three-and-a-half-years in charge of the team.

The Football Association of Wales said in a statement it had “taken the decision to end Rob Page’s contract”.

Page was appointed in November 2020 on an interim basis, taking over from Ryan Giggs, with the role made permanent in September 2022.

During his time in charge he took Wales to the second round at the Euro 2020 finals and the 2022 World Cup finals, the country’s first appearance in the global tournament in 64 years.

Wales this month drew 0-0 in an away friendly against Gibraltar and lost 4-0 in Slovakia, both matches played without key players.

“They (the fans) want me out. I completely understand. I’ve got to stay true to myself and focused on the job in hand. Everything else is out of my control,” Page told the BBC after the Slovakia game.

“One way or the other, we will decide on what’s right for Wales and move forward.”

Wales also lost a Euro 2024 qualifying playoff final on penalties to Poland in Cardiff in March.

That was the first time since 2012 that Wales, whose talismanic record scorer Gareth Bale retired after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, had failed to qualify for the Euros.