Serie A 2023-24: Igor Tudor resigns as Lazio manager

Igor Tudor has resigned from his role as Lazio coach, after less than three months in charge, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Tudor replaced Maurizio Sarri when he resigned as manager in March and signed an 18-month contract. At the time, Lazio was ninth in the standings, and Tudor took the team to a seventh-placed finish, and Europa League qualification.

“S.S. Lazio announces that, today, Igor Tudor has resigned as head of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

“The Club would like to thank the coach for his work and wishes him the best of luck personally and professionally.”

The 46-year-old Croatian has previously managed Hellas Verona and Udinese in Italy and took Olympique de Marseille to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 in the 2022–23 season before leaving the club in June last year.