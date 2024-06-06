MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Igor Tudor resigns as Lazio manager

Tudor replaced Maurizio Sarri when he resigned as manager in March and signed an 18-month contract.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 08:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lazio head coach Igor Tudor reacts during a Serie A soccer match against Hellas Verona at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.
Lazio head coach Igor Tudor reacts during a Serie A soccer match against Hellas Verona at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lazio head coach Igor Tudor reacts during a Serie A soccer match against Hellas Verona at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. | Photo Credit: AP

Igor Tudor has resigned from his role as Lazio coach, after less than three months in charge, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Tudor replaced Maurizio Sarri when he resigned as manager in March and signed an 18-month contract. At the time, Lazio was ninth in the standings, and Tudor took the team to a seventh-placed finish, and Europa League qualification.

Emotionally-charged Chhetri swansong hoping to take India past Kuwait in World Cup qualifier

“S.S. Lazio announces that, today, Igor Tudor has resigned as head of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

“The Club would like to thank the coach for his work and wishes him the best of luck personally and professionally.”

The 46-year-old Croatian has previously managed Hellas Verona and Udinese in Italy and took Olympique de Marseille to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 in the 2022–23 season before leaving the club in June last year.

Related Topics

Igor Tudor /

Serie A /

Lazio

