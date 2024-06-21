MagazineBuy Print

ISL: Jayesh Rane joins Mumbai City FC on a permanent deal

Jayesh significantly contributed during his loan spell with the Islanders last season, solidifying his place as a crucial squad member.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 16:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jayesh Rane comes from Mumbai FC's youth system and even made his professional debut with the club.
Jayesh Rane comes from Mumbai FC’s youth system and even made his professional debut with the club. | Photo Credit: MUMBAI CITY FC
Jayesh Rane comes from Mumbai FC’s youth system and even made his professional debut with the club. | Photo Credit: MUMBAI CITY FC

Mumbai City FC on Friday announced the permanent signing of midfielder Jayesh Rane on a free transfer after his contract with Bengaluru FC expired. The 31-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Jayesh emerged from Mumbai FC’s youth system and made his professional debut with the club. Jayesh significantly contributed during his loan spell with the Islanders last season, solidifying his place as a crucial squad member.

“This is one of the proudest moments of my career, signing permanently for my hometown club, Mumbai City FC. As a Mumbaikar, it is a huge honour to represent the club in the biggest competitions,” Rane said.

“Jayesh is one of the most experienced footballers in Indian football. As a Mumbai native, he understands the club’s values and proudly wears the jersey. His performances last season convinced us of his abilities, and his versatility across the pitch will be invaluable in the coming season,” Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said.

Mumbai City FC

