Warner appointed Sydney Thunder captain after Cricket Australia lifts leadership ban

Warner’s life ban from leadership roles in Australian cricket due to his role in ‘Sandpaper-gate’ was lifted last month by Cricket Australia (CA).

Published : Nov 06, 2024 07:50 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: David Warner has been appointed captain of Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Thunder. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Six years on from the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, former Australia batter David Warner has been appointed captain of Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Thunder.

Warner’s life ban from leadership roles in Australian cricket due to his role in ‘Sandpaper-gate’ was lifted last month by Cricket Australia (CA).

“Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me,” Warner, who was the team’s foundation skipper, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I was part of the team from the start, and now to be back with that ‘C’ next to my name feels fantastic.

“I’m looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through.”

The prolific opening batter, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, was branded the ringleader of the plot to tamper with the ball in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018.

Warner, along with former Australia captain Steve Smith, was banned from elite cricket for a year, while opening batter Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Thunder’s general manager Trent Copeland had telegraphed Warner’s appointment as captain in the wake of the ban’s rescission.

On Wednesday he said Warner’s appointment was huge for the club and player.

“(It) isn’t just about winning, it’s about setting up our young players for success, surrounding them with leadership on and off the field,” he said.

“It’s not only about his career; it’s about the legacy he’s creating, especially for his family and the next generation of players.”

Related Topics

David Warner /

Cricket Australia /

BBL /

Sydney Thunder

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

