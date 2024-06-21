Match Preview

Having advanced to the Super 8s by edging out Scotland on net run-rate, England took a significant step towards the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinals with a convincing eight-wicket victory over co-host West Indies at the Daren Sammy ground on Wednesday night. Jos Buttler’s squad is set to face South Africa at the same venue on Friday, knowing that a win will virtually secure its place in the last four.

One of the key takeaways from England’s recent win is the form of Jonny Bairstow, who scored an unbeaten 48 off 26 balls, helping England significantly improve its net run-rate. He added 97 off 44 balls with Phil Salt to see England home with eight wickets and 2.3 overs to spare.

READ AYAN ACHARYA’S FULL PREVIEW ​HERE​

​