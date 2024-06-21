MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, playing XIs at 7:30 PM; ENG takes on SA in Super 8 Group 2 clash

ENG vs SA LIVE, T20 World Cup: Catch the live score and updates from the England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match being played at the Gros Islet in St. Lucia.

Updated : Jun 21, 2024 17:45 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 England vs South Africa match being played at the Gros Islet in St. Lucia on Friday.

  • June 21, 2024 17:45
    Fresh strip for ENG vs SA in Gros Islet?
  • June 21, 2024 17:36
    Dream11 Fantasy Team

    WICKET-KEEPERS

    Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock (c), Phil Salt (vc) 

    BATTERS

    David Miller, Jonny Bairstow 

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali 

    BOWLERS

    Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer 

    Team Composition: ENG 5:6 SA Credits Left: 8.0

  • June 21, 2024 17:25
    Super 8 Group 2 points table:


  • June 21, 2024 17:13
    Predicted Playing XIs

    ENGLAND: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan. 

    SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen/Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Bjorn Fortuin. 

  • June 21, 2024 17:01
    Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Gros Islet Stadium ahead of ENG vs SA

    ENG vs SA pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Gros Islet Stadium

    The conditions at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia have favoured the batters as the venue has the highest average run rate amongst all other venues used in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

  • June 21, 2024 16:44
    Squads

    ENGLAND

    Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

    SOUTH AFRICA

    Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

  • June 21, 2024 16:27
    Match Preview

    Having advanced to the Super 8s by edging out Scotland on net run-rate, England took a significant step towards the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinals with a convincing eight-wicket victory over co-host West Indies at the Daren Sammy ground on Wednesday night. Jos Buttler’s squad is set to face South Africa at the same venue on Friday, knowing that a win will virtually secure its place in the last four.

    One of the key takeaways from England’s recent win is the form of Jonny Bairstow, who scored an unbeaten 48 off 26 balls, helping England significantly improve its net run-rate. He added 97 off 44 balls with Phil Salt to see England home with eight wickets and 2.3 overs to spare.

    READ AYAN ACHARYA’S FULL PREVIEW ​HERE

    ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: England and South Africa lock horns after contrasting wins in Super 8 openers

    ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: After a comfortable eight-wicket win over West Indies, England is set to face South Africa on Friday, knowing that a win will virtually secure its place in the semifinals.

  • June 21, 2024 16:20
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?

    The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?

    The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • June 21, 2024 16:11
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 England vs South Africa match being played at the Gros Islet in St. Lucia on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

South Africa

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

