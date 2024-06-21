- June 21, 2024 17:45Fresh strip for ENG vs SA in Gros Islet?
- June 21, 2024 17:36Dream11 Fantasy Team
WICKET-KEEPERS
Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock (c), Phil Salt (vc)
BATTERS
David Miller, Jonny Bairstow
ALL-ROUNDERS
Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali
BOWLERS
Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer
Team Composition: ENG 5:6 SA Credits Left: 8.0
- June 21, 2024 17:25Super 8 Group 2 points table:
- June 21, 2024 17:13Predicted Playing XIs
ENGLAND: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan.
SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen/Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Bjorn Fortuin.
- June 21, 2024 17:01Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Gros Islet Stadium ahead of ENG vs SA
The conditions at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia have favoured the batters as the venue has the highest average run rate amongst all other venues used in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
- June 21, 2024 16:44Squads
ENGLAND
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
SOUTH AFRICA
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
- June 21, 2024 16:27Match Preview
Having advanced to the Super 8s by edging out Scotland on net run-rate, England took a significant step towards the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinals with a convincing eight-wicket victory over co-host West Indies at the Daren Sammy ground on Wednesday night. Jos Buttler’s squad is set to face South Africa at the same venue on Friday, knowing that a win will virtually secure its place in the last four.
One of the key takeaways from England’s recent win is the form of Jonny Bairstow, who scored an unbeaten 48 off 26 balls, helping England significantly improve its net run-rate. He added 97 off 44 balls with Phil Salt to see England home with eight wickets and 2.3 overs to spare.
ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: England and South Africa lock horns after contrasting wins in Super 8 openers
- June 21, 2024 16:20Live Streaming Info
How to watch England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?
The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?
The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- June 21, 2024 16:11Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 England vs South Africa match being played at the Gros Islet in St. Lucia on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
