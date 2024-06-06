MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch PAK vs USA match live?

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Pakistan vs USA match in Dallas on Thursday.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 07:10 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Pakistan will start its T20 WC 2024 campaign against the USA.
Pakistan will start its T20 WC 2024 campaign against the USA. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan will start its T20 WC 2024 campaign against the USA. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the host USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

When will Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 9 PM IST.

What time will Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match toss take place?

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

How to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

SQUADS
PAKISTAN
Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan
USA
Monnak Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

