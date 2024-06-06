MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan vs USA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup: Here are the predicted lineups and Dream11 fantasy team for the match between Pakistan and USA.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
United States’ Corey Anderson and teammate Nitish Kumar in action.
United States’ Corey Anderson and teammate Nitish Kumar in action. | Photo Credit: AP
United States' Corey Anderson and teammate Nitish Kumar in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the host USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for PAK vs USA match:

Predicted XIs

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

USA: Steven Taylor, Monnak Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk

PAK vs USA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
Mohammed Rizwan, Andries Gous
BATTERS
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Aaron James
ALL-ROUNDERS
Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Steven Taylor
BOWLERS
Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Harish Rauf
Team Composition: PAK 7-4 USA | Credits Left: 12
SQUADS
PAKISTAN
Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan
USA
Monnak Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

