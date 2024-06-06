PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan vs USA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

Pakistan will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the host USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for PAK vs USA match:

Predicted XIs

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

USA: Steven Taylor, Monnak Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk

PAK vs USA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS Mohammed Rizwan, Andries Gous BATTERS Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Aaron James ALL-ROUNDERS Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Steven Taylor BOWLERS Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Harish Rauf Team Composition: PAK 7-4 USA | Credits Left: 12