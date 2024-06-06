Pakistan will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the host USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.
Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for PAK vs USA match:
Predicted XIs
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
USA: Steven Taylor, Monnak Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk
PAK vs USA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
PAKISTAN
USA
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Warner, Stoinis accelerate after two quick wickets; AUS 106/3 vs OMA
- PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan vs USA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
- Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch PAK vs USA match live?
- PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses three early wickets vs Papua New Guinea
- AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner becomes highest run-scorer for Australia in T20 cricket, eclipses Aaron Finch
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE