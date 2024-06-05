MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma retires hurt after scoring fifty against Ireland

India captain Rohit Sharma walked off the field retired hurt after scoring a fifty during the side’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland in New York on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 22:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Ireland.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Ireland. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Ireland. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

India captain Rohit Sharma walked off the field retired hurt after scoring a fifty during the side’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Rohit was on 52 runs off 37 deliveries, with India on 76 runs after 10 overs in its 97-run chase, when the skipper decided to head back to the dugout with some discomfort in his shoulder.

Though what caused the injury was not confirmed, Rohit getting struck on his right shoulder by a bouncer from Josh Little is what is likely to have caused the injury.

“Just a little sore,” said Rohit when asked about an update at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Courtesy of a 30th international half-century, Rohit became only the third batter overall, after Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, to reach 4000 runs in T20Is. His innings, along with Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 36 off 26 balls, got India to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

India will be in action against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Rohit Sharma /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs IRE: Arshdeep Singh bowls longest over by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma retires hurt after scoring fifty against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: India thrashes Ireland by eight wickets in campaign opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Ireland by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Emotionally-charged Chhetri swansong hoping to take India past Kuwait in World Cup qualifier
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland falters on tricky surface as pacers hand India an easy eight-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma retires hurt after scoring fifty against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs IRE: Rohit Sharma reaches 4000 runs in T20Is, second Indian after Virat Kohli to record feat
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup: “Dhoni said, ‘If we win, you take the credit. If they win, I will take the blame,’” says Joginder Sharma
    Joginder Sharma
  5. IND vs IRE: Arshdeep Singh bowls longest over by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs IRE: Arshdeep Singh bowls longest over by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma retires hurt after scoring fifty against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: India thrashes Ireland by eight wickets in campaign opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Ireland by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Emotionally-charged Chhetri swansong hoping to take India past Kuwait in World Cup qualifier
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment