IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma retires hurt after scoring fifty against Ireland

India captain Rohit Sharma walked off the field retired hurt after scoring a fifty during the side’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Rohit was on 52 runs off 37 deliveries, with India on 76 runs after 10 overs in its 97-run chase, when the skipper decided to head back to the dugout with some discomfort in his shoulder.

Though what caused the injury was not confirmed, Rohit getting struck on his right shoulder by a bouncer from Josh Little is what is likely to have caused the injury.

“Just a little sore,” said Rohit when asked about an update at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Courtesy of a 30th international half-century, Rohit became only the third batter overall, after Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, to reach 4000 runs in T20Is. His innings, along with Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 36 off 26 balls, got India to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

India will be in action against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue.