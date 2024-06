French Open 2024, June 5 schedule: Sabalenka, Rybakina and Zverev in action in quarterfinals

Reigning Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces unseeded teenager Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Wednesday.

Fourth-seeded Kazakh and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina takes on 12th-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini.

In men’s singles, fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev, a three-time semifinalist, will be up against 11th-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur.

Here’s the full list of quarterfinal fixtures for day 11 of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [12] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - 5:45PM IST

Women’s Singles - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva

Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [11] Alex De Minaur (AUS) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Matches to keep an eye on elsewhere:

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men’s Doubles, Quarterfinals - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs [10] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) - Not before 4:30PM IST

Men’s Doubles, Quarterfinals - Petros Tsitsipas (GRE)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [Alt] Manuel Guinard (FRA)/Gregoire Jacq (FRA) - Not before 7:30PM IST

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals - [5] Coco Gauff (USA)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs [16] Miyu Kato (JPN)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals - Mirra Andreeva/Vera Zvonareva vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)