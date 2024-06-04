MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: Sinner downs Dimitrov to make semis, top ranking assured after Djokovic pullout

Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal will mean that 22-year-old Jannik Sinner will become the first Italian player to take the number one spot since the ATP rankings were first published 51 years ago.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 21:48 IST , Paris - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the quarterfinal match of the French Open 2024 tennis tournament against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the quarterfinal match of the French Open 2024 tennis tournament against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the quarterfinal match of the French Open 2024 tennis tournament against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov. | Photo Credit: AP

Italian Jannik Sinner stepped up his bid for a second Grand Slam title by securing a 6-2 6-4 7-6(3) victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday to reach the French Open semifinals, minutes after it was confirmed he would be the new world number one.

Although he didn’t know it at the time, the second seed will take the top spot in the rankings on Monday regardless of who wins the French Open after defending champion Novak Djokovic pulled out with a knee injury before his quarter-final match.

Djokovic’s withdrawal will mean that 22-year-old Sinner will become the first Italian player to take the number one spot since the ATP rankings were first published 51 years ago.

“What can I say? First of all, it’s every player’s dream to be number one. On the other hand, seeing Novak retiring here is, for everyone, disappointing. I wish him a quick recovery,” Sinner said amid applause from the crowd.

“I try not to think much about this. This is a tournament I used to struggle a lot, especially the last two years. I’m happy to be in the semifinals. It’s a special moment for me. I’m very happy to share this with you guys (the fans) and everyone at home watching from Italy,” he said.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic pulls out of French Open 2024 with knee injury

Sinner has a perfect record in Grand Slams this year but a trickier test could be on the cards for the Australian Open champion, however, as he faces a potential clash against fellow young gun Carlos Alcaraz who meets Stefanos Tsitsipas later.

Sinner tested Dimitrov’s backhand early in the contest on Philippe Chatrier and the lanky 22-year-old got a double break over his 10th-seeded opponent en route to take the opening set without getting out of second gear.

A searing crosscourt forehand winner set up a break point at the start of the next and Sinner held firm to edge ahead, before shrugging off a back twinge to extend his dominance and lay the platform for a 33rd victory of a near-flawless season.

World number 10 Dimitrov, who lifted his first title since 2017 at Brisbane earlier this year and reached two more finals, battled on bravely in the third set and forced a tiebreak where a clinical Sinner wrapped up the match with no trouble.

“I am very happy. We have played a couple of times before and I know what to expect. We played a final in Miami and it is always tough to play against him,” Sinner said.

“He is such a great talent and nice guy. My performance was very solid, especially the first two sets. I had a little bit of pressure when serving for the match, but this is normal, this is tennis. I am happy with how I played later and to be in the semis,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

French Open 2024 /

Grigor Dimitrov /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Sinner downs Dimitrov to make semis, top ranking assured after Djokovic pullout
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli’s experience might prove key as India takes on Ireland on tricky wicket
    Ashwin Achal
  3. F1: Perez extends contract with Red Bull, joins Verstappen until 2026
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 51/0 (6.2 overs); Rain interrupts play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Regular wickets keep NED on top vs NEP; Dipendra Airee joins Paudel
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Sinner downs Dimitrov to make semis, top ranking assured after Djokovic pullout
    Reuters
  2. Novak Djokovic pulls out of French Open 2024 with knee injury, Sinner set to become new world number one
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: Swiatek roars into semifinals as Alcaraz battles Tsitsipas
    AFP
  4. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff beats Ons Jabeur to reach semifinals
    AFP
  5. Bopanna picks Balaji as his partner for Paris 2024 Olympics: AITA
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Sinner downs Dimitrov to make semis, top ranking assured after Djokovic pullout
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli’s experience might prove key as India takes on Ireland on tricky wicket
    Ashwin Achal
  3. F1: Perez extends contract with Red Bull, joins Verstappen until 2026
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 51/0 (6.2 overs); Rain interrupts play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Regular wickets keep NED on top vs NEP; Dipendra Airee joins Paudel
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment